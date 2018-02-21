Ladies cut deep by the Bearcats

No one had any illusions of how the Lady Dogies’ contest against the undefeated, number one ranked Lady Bearcats would turn out last Saturday in Douglas. While the squad entered into the game with every intention of competing, their goal was to focus on improving in areas they needed to, and to get a feel for the Regional arena that is only two weeks away.

“Douglas is just such a buzz saw,” head coach Tyler Bartlett declared. “They’re bigger and more skilled. They can shoot and they can go inside. They can get after you in press. They’re long in their zone and they’re just tough. They are deep and stacked throughout the grades, and them having only one senior is a little discouraging.”

The Lady Cats dominated the contest by extending their lead to 40, enacting the mercy rule early in the third quarter, and cruising to a 70-21 win.