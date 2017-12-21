Ladies carry momentum into break

The Lady Dogies finished their preseason and are heading into the Christmas break on a high note after going 2-1 at the Stateline Shootout last weekend. Head coach Tyler Bartlett admits his squad still has plenty to work on, but was very pleased with the progress they have already shown so early in the season.

“I don’t think we can really complain too much about where we are sitting right now,” he smiled. “To win two of our three games this weekend is awesome, and the girls really did some good things throughout the tournament.”

The ladies opened up the tournament at home against the Lady Bulldogs of Sundance, and in their first appearance on their own court, brought their best effort thus far in the season picking up the 48-39 victory over their Crook County opponent.