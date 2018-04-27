KC’s Lawn Service: A childhood chore turned business

Lawn care is not the only thing on the list of possible jobs performed by Casey Thorson with KC’s Lawn Care Service. After moving to Newcastle from North Dakota in 1981, Thorson took a childhood chore and turned it into a business that he has kept going since the late 1980s.

“It is something I did my whole life. I mowed the lawn for my mom and my grandmas when I was younger. My mom would drop me off to do my grandma’s place after doing our yard, and then I would walk across the street to do my other grandma’s yard. I thought, why not start doing it for myself,” Thorson told the News Letter Journal.

He joked that while the equipment has come a long way since he began his childhood business, it has always been a blade moving in a circular motion to cut the grass and dispose of it, although he noted that he has been lucky to always use equipment with a motor.