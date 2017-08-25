Just as good as any man

While the history of lots 19 through 24 is fairly straightforward, the land’s most famous occupant was a rather unique character.

Jennie Wall was born in Montecello, Iowa in 1872 before her family moved to Red Could, Nebraska to take up land. Jennie was a tomboy that loved the outdoors and learned to ride and shoot at a young age. Due to her wild ways, Jennie was sent to a convent school, though she ran away from the school before she was 15. She married George Ellis on August 19, 1891, and the couple had three children in Smith County, Kansas.

Ellis eventually ran away from her husband and left her children to move to Wyoming, where she took a job driving a team of Oxen hauling ties to build a new railroad. Though she appeared fragile, Cash’s research includes statements quite to the contrary.