JUNE (GOULD) STREETS

June 30, 1921–May 31, 2018

June Streets, resident of Newcastle, Wyo., died May 31, 2018, at Weston County Manor. Services will be held at Weston County Senior Center, 629 Pine St. in Newcastle on Wednesday, June 6, at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at Custer Cemetery, Custer, S.D., following services.

June was born June 30, 1921, in Millboro, S.D., to Myrtle Fern Anderson and Alan Jerred. On Oct. 6, 1940, she married Hershel Gould, son of Mary and W.M. Gould. They were married in Chadron, Neb. They lived in Custer until 1941, then moved to Newcastle, but they also lived briefly in Hot Springs, S.D., Fort Sill, Okla., and Golden, Colo., before returning to Newcastle to raise their family until the present. Hershel served in the Army in 1945 at Fort Sill.

June’s first husband of 49 years, Hershel Gould, died May 29, 1989. She married Ray Streets on March 5, 1995; he died on July 9, 2014. Together they shared 12 children, 28 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, and as well as many nieces and nephews.

June was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, two husbands, one daughter-in-law, and one grandson, Danny Stith.

June is survived by her three children and their wives and husbands, Jerry Gould, Scottsdale, Ariz., Richard and Barbara Gould, Newcastle, and LeAnn and Pete Kenagy, Osage, Wyo; seven grandchildren and their wives, Patrick and Amy Gould, Jason Gould, Mike Stith, Matt and Melissa Gould, Tom and Jessica Gould, Pat and Ginger Nixon, and Christopher and Fern Gould. June had a multitude of great-grandchildren.

The family requests a memorial to Weston Manor Nursing Home Activities Fund for a special project, in lieu of flowers.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. June M. Gould, please visit the Sympathy Store at Worden Funeral Homes website, wordenfuneraldirectors.com.