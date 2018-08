May 23, 1942–June 30, 2018

Judy Burleson Choate of Longtown, Okla., passed away peacefully at her home on June 3, 2018. She attended school in Newcastle and graduated in 1960, later moving to Oklahoma.

She is survived by her husband, Dean, two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her son, Robbie; her parents, Newell and Lois Burleson; and her brothers, Bill and Kenneth of Newcastle.