Jones is new ASUW President

University of Wyoming students have elected Seth Jones, a current junior in communications and political science, from Upton, as president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW).

Alexandra Mulhall, a current junior in political science, from Worland, was elected vice president.

Jones will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. He also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.

UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.