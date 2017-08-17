John “Jack” Spencer

December 14, 1932-August 9, 2017

John “Jack” Spencer, 84, of Sundance,

WY passed away on August 9, 2017, at

the Fort Meade VA Hospice Center in

Sturgis, SD.

Jack was born on December 14, 1932

in Custer, SD to parents Richard Elmo

and Kathaleen Allegra (Smith) Spencer.

He was later joined by younger brother,

Thomas. He enlisted in the Air Force

with his mother’s permission in 1950 and

was stationed in Korea until 1952 when

he returned stateside and completed his

enlistment in Long Beach, California in

1953. He received his GED before leaving

the service and attended, then graduated

from Black Hills State College in 1958

with a degree in Business Administration

and Economics with a minor in Primary

Education and Physical Education, he and

his family moved to Douglas, Wyoming

where he accepted his first teaching position.

Jack continued his career the next

year in Osage at Kitty Moats Elementary

until 1969 when the family moved to

Byron, Wyoming where he taught at the

Byron Junior High and High Schools.

The Spencers then moved their family

to Australia in August 1972 where Jack

taught in a primary school in Toukley,

New South Wales until September 1974.

The family came home to northeastern

Wyoming where Jack taught in Moorcroft

for one year before returning to Osage

to complete his full-time teaching and

coaching career in 1994. He continued to

substitute teach in several states (Nebraska,

Texas, Arizona) until 2009. Jack’s tenure

at Osage allowed him to teach multiple

(at least two) generations of families. He,

his son Michael and grandson Johnathon

also coached basketball together for different

AAU teams in Texas. Teaching and

coaching were his life’s passion other than

his family which was his most important

accomplishment and greatest pleasure.

Jack was a great family man and a

loving father. He married Phyllis Smith in

December 1952 in Newcastle, Wyoming

and the couple had four children together.

These children in turn provided the family

with five grandchildren, who then gave

him 11 great-grandchildren.

While Jack was a very social man,

his family and extended family were

his devotion and they enjoyed traveling,

camping, wood cutting and collecting,

hunting and so much more together.

He and Phyllis especially enjoyed traveling

with her siblings by motorhome to

Canada, to the Grand Canyon where they

rode mules to the Phantom Ranch, and

many more adventures. His family and

friends will always remember him as a

respectful man with deeply held beliefs

like living by the golden rule, children

are our future and must be taught to

respect themselves and everyone in their

lives, be courageous and push themselves

to be the best person they can be, and to

be excited by life and grab it with both

hands to get the most from it.

Mr. Spencer is survived by his children,

Richard of Sanford, Colorado, Michael

(Jaylene) of Paradise, Texas, Kathaleen

and Timothy both of Sundance. He is

preceded in death by his parents, wife, and

younger brother.

Memorial services will be on Friday,

August 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM with a

reception to follow at Good Shepherd

Episcopal Church in Sundance, with Father

Steve Christy officiating. Internment

will follow at 1:30 PM at Black Hills

National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. All

are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack’s

life. In lieu of flowers, donations may

be made to St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital in Jack’s name.

Arrangements are under the care of

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel

of Sundance. Online condolences may be

written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.

com