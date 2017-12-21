Jimmy R. McVay

Dec. 22, 1948–Dec. 11, 2017

Jimmy “Jim” McVay, 68, of Newcastle, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Jim was born Dec. 22, 1948, in Newcastle, to Louise (Hicks) McVay. He attended school in Newcastle. He was then drafted into the army and served in the Vietnam War.

On May 28, 1970, he married his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Cole) McVay. Jim was employed with the railroad, highway department, he worked as an electrician, oilfield worker, maintenance man, and he and his family owned J & B archery for 10 years.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. He loved archery and was part of the Cambria Bowhunters Club since its beginning. He also did woodworking and enjoyed reading later in his life. His wife, children, and grandchildren were everything to him. He will be deeply missed by his family, life-long friends and his Cambria Bowhunters family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Bryan (Beth) McVay; his daughter, Christy (Marty) Allen; grandchildren, Dalton, Bethany, Olivia, Gabrielle and Colin McVay, Garrett and Jenna Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also had lots of “adopted children” that spent lots of good times with he and Nancy.

Jim is preceded in death by his mom, Louise; sister, Mildred Scott; brother, Robert McVay; and his best friend, Lance Borden.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.