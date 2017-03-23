Jayme Jean Morgan Green

Jan. 3, 1970-Mar. 8, 2017

Jayme passed away March 8, 2017 at the Campbell County Hospital in Gillette, Wyo. after a long battle with cancer. Jayme was born January 3, 1970 in Gillette to Kathleen Porter Morgan and Eugene Morgan, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Campbell Co. High School in May 1984. In childhood and throughout life Jayme is remembered as a daredevil. She loved to experience new things such as skiing, dirt bikes, sky diving, rock climbing and hot wheeling. June 6, 2015 she was married to David Green the love of her life in Rapid City, S.D.

Jayme is survived by her husband David of Gillette, parents Kathie and Gene of Utah, grandmother Fern Porter of Newcastle, sister, Kelley Brooks (Tom) of N.D., brother Edward of Gillette, four nieces, two nephews, two great-nephews, uncle Daniel (Sandra) Porter of Gillette, Edward (Cindy) Porter of Newcastle, Mike Porter of Osage, aunts Ruth Liggette of Newcastle, Sandy (Jake) Clouse of Thermopolis and numerous cousins. Jayme was preceded in death by grandfather, Daniel Porter and aunt Mary McGlaughlin.

Memorial services were held at 10 a.m. on March 14, 2017 at St. Mathew’s Catholic church in Gillette with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.