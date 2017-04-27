James P. Braun

Sept. 23, 1939-Apr. 15, 2017

James “Jim” Patrick Braun of Kalispell, Montana passed unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 15, 2017 in his home as his heart was ready to expire long before the love and kindness that filled it.

Jim was born September 23, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph and Helen Braun, moved to Detroit, Michigan then on to San Diego, California. In 1957, at the age of 17, he began the first of three enlistments with the U.S. Navy and reported to U.S. Navercata Naval Training Center in San Francisco, California for bootcamp. This progression led to his service on four submarines; the USS Alexander Hamilton, USS Rock, USS Sabalo and USS Hawkbill. His naval patrols took him to various points on the globe – Hawaii, Japan, Ireland, the Artic, and more, setting the stage for adventures he would relive through countless, vivid stories shared with family and friends throughout his life. Jim continued engagement as a member of the United States Submarine Veteran’s Montana Based Holland Club.

Jim could easily excel at any new skill he submitted himself to, as such, his work after the Navy included oil field perforation blaster, heavy equipment excavation, and cable TV installation throughout Wyoming; was a San Diego police officer, sold insurance in Casper, Wyoming, Billings and Kalispell, Montana, served as a Detention Officer for Flathead County, was an auto salesman in Seattle, Washington, explosives builder in Gillette, Wyoming, then settled in as a long-haul truck driver hauling goods from New York state to the west coast and back.

Later, resettling his home in Kalispell to be closer to family, he started Green & White Lawn Care service and in 2008, with his son Tim, as avid fly-tiers and fishermen, they opened Mystique Fly Shop where he further emblazoned patrons with his experiences, fly tying skills, and “fish tails”. Jim was a VFW and Lifetime NRA member who recently became a concealed-carry licensee.

Of recent, he enjoyed new friends and the challenge to hone his skills as a member of the Flathead Valley Bridge Club. Jim was continually forging new adventures and ready to conquer new missions, as a result, he was happy in his final time with us as a very proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his loyal dog and companion Chloe, sister Mary Shallenburger and husband Les, daughter Nanette Wise and husband John, son Timothy Braun and wife Kasee, plus 5 grandchildren, Ashlee Kenzy and husband Jez, Tianna Braun, Mason Chapman, Lauryn Braun, and Alexa Fuss along with two great grandchildren, Zayn and Edyn Kenzy, nieces Cathy Rasmussen and Lorrie Bennachi, nephews Tom Kopec and George Kopec. His family fulfilled his life and he often expressed that he felt so lucky to be surrounded by his wonderful family and friends.

Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and will be given a formal Naval burial at sea where he will be interned for his final voyage. A marker will be installed at the Flathead Valley VA cemetery at a later date with the coordinates of his final internment. No memorial services will be provided at this time.