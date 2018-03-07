James Named First Team All-MW

James, Dalton and Herndon Garner Postseason Honors from MW Coaches

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 6, 2018) – Junior guard Justin James was named First Team All-Mountain West with senior forward Hayden Dalton garnering Second Team honors the league announced Tuesday. Senior forward Alan Herndon was named to the All-Defensive team with voting coming from head coaches throughout the league.

James, a native of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was named First Team All-MW finishing the regular season averaging 19.1 points per game for third in the league. During conference play, James averaged 20.8 points per game for second in the conference. He scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season. James leads the MW in field goal attempts at 421 and is second in field goals made with 198. He scored a career-high 33 points twice with once at Nevada and the other at San Jose State. James has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season and also added six double-doubles.

Dalton, a native of Parker, Colo., garnered Second Team All-MW honors ranking in the top-10 in the league in 17 different statistical categories. He finished the regular season averaging 18.1 points per game for fourth in the MW. Dalton added a team-high 8.0 rebounds for fifth in the conference. He recorded eight double-doubles on the season for sixth in the league. Dalton scored a career-high 36 points against San Diego State in the conference opener and recorded a career-high six three pointers against San Jose State on Feb. 17. He was sixth in the conference with 82 three pointers.

Herndon, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., was named to the All-Defensive Team. He led the MW in blocks during the regular season with 69, which ranked No. 24 in the NCAA. He also led the league in blocks per game at 2.2 per game for No. 28 in the nation. He is the MW’s active leader in career blocks with 181, which ranks No. 15 amongst active NCAA players. Herndon also added 26 steals and grabbed 4.9 defensive rebounds per game for No. 10 in the conference.

Mountain West Selections

Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year: Cody Martin, Nevada

Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Alex Hobbs, Boise State

Freshman of the Year: Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Coach of the Year: Eric Musselman, Nevada

First-Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Deshaun Taylor, Fresno State

Jordan Caroline, Nevada

Caleb Martin, Nevada

Justin James, Wyoming

Second-Team

Cody Martin, Nevada

Malik Pope, San Diego State

Shakur Juiston, UNLV

Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Hayden Dalton, Wyoming

Third-Team

Bryson Williams, Fresno State

Kendall Stephens, Nevada

Anthony Mathis, New Mexico

Koby McEwen, Utah State

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Men’s Honorable Mention selections

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Antino Jackson, New Mexico

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Ryan Welage, San José State

All-Defense Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State

Lindsey Drew, Nevada

Cody Martin, Nevada

Antino Jackson, New Mexico

Alan Herndon, Wyoming

Sixth-seeded Wyoming opens the 2018 MW Championship in Las Vegas against 11th-seeded San Jose State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. MT in the Thomas & Mack Center.