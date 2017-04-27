James Lee Borgialli

Mar. 31, 1931-Apr. 23, 2017

Funeral services for Jim Borgialli, 86, who passed away Sunday April 23, 2017 in Payson, Arizona, will be held Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo, Wyoming, with Reverend Tom Saur officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home chapel on Friday, May 5th from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Mr. Borgialli’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

James Lee Borgialli was born on March 31, 1931 on the Borgialli Ranch, southwest of Newcastle, WY, to Joe Aaron Borgialli and Andrea Lorena Weaver Borgialli. He attended the Borgialli Country School through the 8th grade, then attended Newcastle High School graduating in 1949. After graduation, Jim and his friends (Bud Statler and Alvin Dowdy) enlisted in the United States Navy; where he served on the USS Hamneer as a Gunner’s Mate in the Korean War. While serving, Jim met Dixie Buzan and they were married on April 10, 1953. They became an instant family with Dixie and her sons, Jim and Gary Buzan. From the beginning, Jim loved these children as his own and soon a daughter, Rhonda Lee Borgialli, was born to this family making it complete.

Upon discharge from the Navy, Jim moved his family back home to Wyoming. He worked 46 years in the oil industry and was known as the “legend in the oil field”. Jim was a foreman for Updike Brothers in Gillette, WY for many years.

Jim loved and comforted Dixie while she battled cancer for six years; succumbing to cancer in 1991.

On August 21, 1993 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Winnie Huff Lehnherr at Meadow Lark near Buffalo, Wyoming. Winnie brought to the union two more children for him to love; Kathleen Lehnherr Ely and Dr. David Lehnherr.

After retirement from the oil field, Jim and Winnie moved to Billings, MT to be closer to their trusted doctors; his favorite being Dr. Hurd. Jim was the perfect example of the stereotype of the big hearted Italian who loved his family unconditionally. He was also an old time cowboy with the ways of a gentleman. He loved training horses and was known around Wyoming as “the original horse whisperer”. He enjoyed large family gatherings, being home, horses, chipping arrowheads, hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors and traveling. He displayed an artistic side, making jewelry with arrowheads. Jim and Winnie always had a house full of company and met them at the door with a smile and open arms.

Jim and Winnie were devoted to each other until her passing on October 18, 2015. In November 2015 Jim moved to Payson, AZ to live with his nephew and niece Rory and Brenda Huff. Jim lived in Payson until his death. He enjoyed going to the park and watching the ducks, going out to breakfast, family gatherings and Sunday afternoon rides in the ATV. He always had that mischievous smile and a twinkle in his eye.

Jim is survived by his two sons, Jim Buzan and his wife Debbie of Escondido, CA., Gary Buzan of Denver, CO, and his step-son Dr. David Lehnherr of Billings, MT; one step-daughter Kathleen Ely and her husband Wayne Jepson of Helena, MT.; Grandchildren: Stanley Buzan, Danny Buzan, Janane Buzan, Garrett Buzan, Kevin Briggs, Zen Mesismer, Christopher (Toffer)Lehnherr. Brother Roy (wife Shirley) Borgialli of Newcastle, WY, sister Rena Ruth ‘Minnie’ (husband Bob) Quick of Newcastle, WY, sister-in-laws: Judy (husband George) Wood of Newcastle, WY and Shirley (Hockett) Borgialli of Cheyenne, WY. Aunt Carol Borgialli of Lincoln, NE, special nephew Rory (wife Brenda) Huff of Payson, AZ, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great- nieces and great- nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by both spouses, Dixie and Winnie, his daughter Rhonda Borgialli, parents Joe and Lorena Borgialli, grandparents: Charley &Rena Borgialli and Andrew Weaver & Nettie Linn, brothers: Charles Borgialli, George Borgialli and Clarence Borgialli, sister: Joanne Borgialli Day, sister-in-law: Amy Daniels Borgialli.