Dec. 1, 1959–Dec. 29, 2017

James “J.C.” Mangus, age 58, passed away at his home in Casper, Wyo., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. He was born Dec. 1, 1959, in Lusk, Wyo.

J.C. grew up in Newcastle and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1978. He immediately went to work for Updike Brothers and remained with Key Energy until he retired due to illness. J.C. never met a stranger and was immediately liked by everyone he met. His quick wit made him a joy to be around. His Wyoming roots ran deep. He loved spending time driving the back roads, exploring and enjoying nature. He was an avid gun collector and woodworker, and spent numerous hours enjoying his hobbies.

J.C. is survived by his mother, Karen Bruce and spouse Max of Gillette, Wyo.; sister, Sandi Chitwood and spouse Bob of Spring, Texas; sister, Kim Toliver and spouse Mike, of Rapid City, S.D.; uncle, Rex Groves and spouse Sandy of Lance Creek Wyo.; nephew, T.J. Ayres and spouse Crystal of Newcastle; niece, Ashley Diaz and spouse Jason of Newcastle; niece, Kelsi Gonzalez of Denver, Colo.; one great-niece and several great-nephews; as well as all of his friends.

No funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. J.C. had a great love of animals, and donations can be made in his name to The Casper Humane Society.

Arrangements were made by Newcomer of Casper.