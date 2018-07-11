It was a great day to be alive and in Newcastle

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to give a huge shout out to the town of Newcastle for an awesome 4th of July celebration!

As I came downtown to observe the parade, I got chills seeing the droves of people who came out to support it.

As the parade came to an end with the entrance of Teddy Roosevelt giving his speech, I was touched by how everyone stayed to cheer him on.

I want to give a huge “Thank You” to Mark Stenson for giving his time to portray the great Teddy Roosevelt. But this couldn’t have happened without the work of Bob Bonnar and Shane Sellers and the News Letter Journal. The Legacy Series continues to be a success!

As if that weren’t enough, The Fourth at the Four Way was a great way to conclude the festivities. The entertainment, food and beverage vendors, and activities for the kiddos were awesome!

Another huge “Thank You” to Justin Tystad, the staff at Pinnacle Bank, and Pinnacle Bank itself for making that event come to our town.

I moved to Newcastle 11 years ago, and I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this community!

—David A. Chick