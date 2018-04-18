It takes a village to save a dog

Dear Editor,

A recent dilemma I found myself in reminded me of what a great community Newcastle is.

One of my dogs got separated from me north of town while we were out for a run. As I whistled and called for him, he appeared on top of a rock ledge trying to get back to me. I lost sight of him as I tried to get into a position to coax him back in the direction he had come from to get there. There was still enough snow and mud on the steep hillside below the rock face that I could not get up to where he was.

Over the next 52 hours, I searched frantically for him. I called my friend, Kyla Popma, and asked her to keep an eye out when she was on her run. Kyla dropped what she was doing, loaded her baby boy, Josiah, on her back and hiked the trail up that steep ridge to look for him. She did the same thing again the next day. After many hours and miles of searching and finding fresh mountain lion tracks the size of a softball in the snow within 100 yards of where I last saw him, I found my four legged friend “Finley” trapped in a crevice 20’ down and 40’ from the bottom of the rock face.

I was able to get to him, but getting him out of there by myself would have probably resulted in both of us falling to the canyon floor. It would likely have been “our last episode.”

Fortunately, I had a cell phone signal and was able to call for help. I had previously talked to many people about Finley being missing. Glen Riggs had helped spread the word, which resulted in Marge Sturgis and Brian and Jeff Conklin also responding to offer assistance. I was able to call Brad Troftgruben and Pat Hayman. Brad enlisted the help of Wade Willyard then went to the hardware store and bought rope (which he declined to let me pay for) to use in the rescue.

Pat met up with Brad and Wade and together they located us. They dropped a rope down to lift Finley out, then dropped it down again so I could use it to get myself up to the top as well.

Brain and Jeff hiked up to help, but I called to let them know we were headed out before we saw them.

These people all dropped what they were doing to respond to my situation. Many other people expressed concern and helped spread the word. This really is a great community in which we live. My wife Susan and I would like to thank you all! We are indebted to you and proud to live in such a great place.

—Jim Jones