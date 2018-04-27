It takes a village idiot to be editor of the NLJ

Dear Editor,

Thank you for printing my letter in last week’s journal mostly unmolested.

I had hoped to take the opportunity to use some of your editorial space to highlight what a great community we live in.

Unfortunately, having you discard my heading “We live in a great community!” and replace it with the title of a Hillary Clinton book, “It takes a village,” manages to make my letter have the appearance of much of the liberal gibberish that has often filled your pages for the last several years.

I can assure you I will take nothing from Ms. Clinton and certainly would not take her work and sign my name to it.

Please print this response without any changes. Thank you.

—Jim Jones