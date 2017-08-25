It is important for teens to learn how to set goals

Dear Editor,

As stated by “dosomethign.org,” more than 1.2 million students drop out every year, and are faced with many challenges and expectations. Students should have goals because setting goals helps students be prepared for life (adulthood). It also helps students try harder in life, and helps build self-steam.

Life goes by faster than a person expects it to. Bad things are going to happen in life, even if someone has goals. No one can escape death, but it is good to live life before it happens. Parents need to help their kids understand what the world has to offer because without this help, a student could never succeed in the future. It could also make life hard because the student is not prepared for it.

Because high school goes by fast, students need to make early goals to set them up for a good life. They should also make bigger goals so they can make it a future without struggling.

Goals are created when one wants something in life, may it be a new car or a better life. In 2016, Kathy Capps in an article titled, “Goal Setting,” stated that goals are made for many different reasons, usually because someone wants something or wants to make something better. Students need to know why it is important to have goals set for the future. Without goals people start life without a plan, and they should know this could make them struggle with college and starting out in life.

Understanding goals is not so simple either. A goal involves someone having an idea for something, and turning it into something they can work for so that goal may become a reality. Although someone may have goals, they also need to have reasoning and an understanding why those goal are important.

Goals are a part of every student’s high school career. Students set goals so they can try harder and make those goals happen. Setting goals is a good way to learn determination, through commitment and putting everything they have into reaching the goal.

Having a plan and constantly coaching oneself is necessary to meeting any kind of goal. According to Linda Nacif, in an article titled “Your Goals,” a work plan is needed for high priorities and goals. Getting help, or coaching, is another crucial necessity to making goals become reality. It is good to learn to self-coach, skills, and be determined when going through with a goal.

When goals are met, students can feel better about themselves and it boosts self-confidence. The happiness students experience when achieving a long term goal is a great feeling that can only be received by meeting a goal.

Goals take work, but in the end when they are made into a reality, students feel successful. They feel like nothing can stop them from making their dreams come to life. Students can learn what it is like to achieve a goal, and they can feel better about themselves.

In 2016, Craig Wheaton, in an article titled “Community goal setting,” said when a goal is completed a student can have a boost of confidence that can be very beneficial in the future when they become an adult. In conclusion, it is good for students to have and accomplish goals to boost self-confidence.

It is good for students to prepare for life by trying harder in life, and by setting many goals to accomplish throughout high school and in their life ahead. Learning how to set goals and accomplishing them early, with a determination to never give up, influences how one will set and pursue goals in the future.

—Erick Wolfe