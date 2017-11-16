Irrational thinking rules the primaries

Dear Editor,

This is a fine mess we have gotten ourselves into. Our two political parties are continually fighting each other over who will have the right to fleece us and enrich themselves. We have an electorate uninterested or at least uninformed about their intentions, methods and abuses.

As always, there are the open range bandits, this time led by Jamie Dimon, teaching by example the lesser bandits how to destroy the largest and most important economy in the world.

While I was not old enough in the “Dirty 30’s” to witness or recall the devastation visited on our population by the unrestrained greed of the money-changers on Wall Street, I do remember reading about the hard times and what brought them on. You need not go to the library to find out about all of that, Mr. Moron and his band of Merry Marauders has arranged for a 3D, full color re-run of those times.

Those of you in our so-called electorate apparently know not what you do! One party puts up a candidate who openly solicits (and gets) a large stipend from Wall Street. The candidate of the other party confesses that he “gabs and grabs,” has no intention of telling a lie (except this one) and needs only love and adoration.

And then, we have the gall to gin up some angst about the state of our affairs of state!

Pay attention to what our government does during the next four years, if we survive Trump’s time in office. The actions and results will repeat during the administration beginning in January 2020.

How can one have so sure a prediction about the most volatile aspect of the American experience? It is plain to see that the electorate— especially the primary voters— respond primarily to low class insults (nasty, nasty woman) frequently repeated as TV “news” clips.

If the candidate will make the accusations outrageous enough and his promises unrealistic enough, FAUX News will repeat them often enough, as a news item (for free), that they will ring true!

We should worry about the prospects for our country under the control of a self-serving, uneducated, narcissist, blow-hard. Already he has precipitated a great deal of head scratching and angst among the cognizant ‘good government’ troops from both parties.

Whether it is Trump or some “Johnny-come-lately” taking the reigns in 2020, he (or she) will, no doubt have been selected by the same reactive, unthinking— but reliable— zombies. Surely our forefathers did not anticipate this much dysfunction in the electorate!

—Jerry Baird