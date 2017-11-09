Iris Prell August 7, 1930-November 3, 2017

Iris Prell was born to John and Orvia Klindworth in Anselmo, Nebraska on August 7, 1930. She spent her childhood on her family farm with her older sisters, Ruby “Toots”, Kathryn, and younger brother Tom. She began her own family in 1948 after marrying Lovell Vern Prell. In the blizzard of 1949 their daughter Mildred “Micky” was born, and their son Lovell John was born in the summer of 1954. Iris worked for Farnsworth Services until her retirement in 1989, with fond memories and great friends.

Iris’ life was a full and happy one. A proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. An avid bingo-player, story teller, and cook; she was always frying an egg for someone. She is preceded in death by her father John and mother Orvia, husband Vern, daughter Micky, sister Kathryn, and brother Tom.

She is survived by her son John (Lynnea), grandchildren; Gidget Macke (Andy) Jimmy Prell (Sheila), Amber Prell, Joe Prell (Chrissie), Darcie LeVasseur, Allison Farella (Chuck); great-grandchildren Kaitlin and Brooklin Macke, Donovan, Isaac, Vern, Jake, Thomas, Netanya, Kateri Prell, Jade and Gavin Roady, Wesson Prell, Mason Rawhouser, Carter and Camryn Farella.

A remembrance and celebration of Iris’s life was held Tuesday November 7, 2017 at the Senior Citizens Center. The family would like to thank everyone in attendance. All monetary donations will be given to Helping Hands.