Invested in his community: Sean Crabtree

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 5th, 2017

crabtreeweb

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

Sean Crabtree was 32 years old when he started Whirlwind Services, and a lot of people told him that his business venture probably wouldn’t succeed.

“When someone tells me I can’t do something, I always like to try and prove them wrong,” he smiled, noting that such doubts simply drive him to work harder in an effort to prove naysayers wrong.

“Anybody that is willing to work, and has a vision or a dream and doesn’t give up on it, can make it come true,” Crabtree reasoned. “I don’t want to sound like I am better than anybody… I’m not better than anybody. I’ve been very blessed in everything that I have done.”

