Internet sales tax passes House

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 26th, 2017

Alexis Barker 

NLJ Reporter

When Governor Matt Mead announced earlier this month that Amazon, the largest online retailer in the United States, had voluntarily agreed to begin collecting sales tax on purchases made in Wyoming, he encouraged the Wyoming Legislature to pass a remote sales bill that would require the collection of taxes on all online purchases.

When House Bill 19 was passed by the House of Representatives on third reading by a 45-14 vote on January 17, only one of the two Republican lawmakers who represent Weston County in the House of Representatives supported the measure.

“This will even the playing field,” asserted Representative Hans Hunt (R, Newcastle) of House District 2, explaining that he agreed with Mead’s claim that online retailers enjoy an unfair advantage over Wyoming businesses that are required to collect sales tax.

