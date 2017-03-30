Intelligence report says network is propaganda tool

Dear Editor,

Heeding the call for better attribution to my claims against the RT media network, (Re: Go out and find news from different points of view, March 23, 2017, page 2), I would like to cite a couple of references.

First, the article about Russian espionage mentioned in my letter is “Trump, Putin and the New Cold War” published in the March 6, 2017 edition of The New Yorker magazine. The article mentions RT in association with ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but does little to elaborate on the RT network itself.

After seeing mention of RT in said article, further research led me to a declassified US intelligence report titled Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections. The report was compiled jointly by the FBI, CIA and NSA, and details “the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding U.S. elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence U.S. public opinion.”

Approximately half of the report focuses on the RT network, referring to RT as a vehicle for Russian propaganda: “Russia’s state-run propaganda machine—comprised of its domestic media apparatus, outlets targeting global audiences such as RT and Sputnik, and a network of quasi-government trolls—contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.”

The intelligence report details its assessment that RT is under Kremlin control: “The Kremlin staffs RT and closely supervises RT’s coverage, recruiting people who can convey Russian strategic messaging because of their ideological beliefs.”

For more on RT, the entire declassified report is available for download in PDF format from the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence website (www.intelligence.senate.gov).

On a side note I’d like to clarify that my references to the RT media network and RT.com are in no way directed toward RT Communications, our local telephone and internet provider. I have no reason to believe that RT Communications (Range Telephone) has any connection to Russia’s RT / RT.com.

Hopefully the fact that they are completely separate entities is obvious, but I thought it was worth specifying to avoid any possible confusion.

—Tim Schulze