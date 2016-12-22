Icy temps force flaring

Bob Bonnar
NLJ Reporter
An extended period of sub-zero temperatures like the one experienced in Weston County last weekend takes a toll on industrial operations, and the near record cold is being blamed for a “flaring event” at Wyoming Refining Company that lit up the skies above Newcastle on Sunday evening.
“The refinery has been fighting the cold weather, and tonight we had some of the instrumentation freeze up causing several refinery units to shut down,” the company announced in a press release after some residents expressed concern when a pair of flares began to bathe the central portion of Newcastle in firelight at approximately 6 p.m.
The release explained that liquid was put into the flare system as units were tripped offline and de-pressured, and provided assurance to the community that the fiery display simply indicated that systems within the operation designed to address such issues were functioning properly.