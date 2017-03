The Casper Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a series of public meetings to present and discuss proposed 2017 hunting seasons, and they will be in Newcastle on March 21 at 7 p.m.

During the meeting, which will be held at the USDA Forest Service Office at 1225 Washington Blvd., Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss the proposed 2017 hunting seasons for local hunt areas.