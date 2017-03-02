Hotel construction may begin soon

Construction work on a new hotel near the four-way stop east of Newcastle could begin in a matter of days, according to the owner of the property.

“If we get normal seasonal weather from here on out, we are in hopes of completing construction in approximately eight months,” Doug Peterson told the News Letter Journal this week.

Groundbreaking was originally set to take place some time near the end of 2016, but a number of delays have held up that start, and City Engineer Mike Moore addressed some of those delays at the February 21 Newcastle City Council meeting.

“For the motel, we are waiting on them to submit a plan set,” Moore told the council, explaining that before ground work can begin on a project of this magnitude, a foundation plan must be approved. He noted that other required plans can be submitted for approval as other phases of the project are set to begin.