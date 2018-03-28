Hopping down the trail

By Pam Penfield

NLJ

One of my favorite places for breakfast has always been The Hop. They had wonderful food, great staff, some very cool patrons, and the 50’s and 60’s Diner ambiance and decor was a lot of fun.

I loved their breakfast sandwiches, and have purchased quite a few of them. I usually popped in once a week on my way to work, and ordered one (or two) to go. While Evelyn (Eddie) Stuart made my breakfast, I enjoyed a cup of coffee, a cigarette, and good conversation with my favorite waitress, Carol, and the other customers at the counter (the best place to sit).

Over the years we have shared much— our glad times and our sad times. We laughed a lot, we gossiped a lot, and we loved each other— a lot.

When I stopped in last Friday to order my breakfast sandwich, one of my friends at the counter looked sadly at me and stated, “Today is their last day.”

“Whose last day?” I asked.

“Theirs, here”, she replied.

What? I couldn’t believe it.

But, it was true. Without a lot of fanfare, no notice in the paper or on the radio, not even a sign on the door, The Hop quietly closed their doors after business was completed last Friday.

Evelyn posted on her Facebook page last Friday at 9:13 p.m.:

“Thank you to the people that have supported us at The Hop for the last 18 yrs. As of March 23rd we are no longer open.”

And that was it. Another business in our small town closes it’s doors after almost two decades. Facebook was flooded with comments from the community, including fellow restaurant owners, thanking them for serving us for so long and wishing them all the best.

I’m sure there are a myriad of reasons why The Hop had to close. When a business owner makes this decision, it is never an easy one, and I applaud Evelyn for knowing when it was time, her time, to move on.

I will miss hanging out at The Hop. I will miss the friends I seen there. I will miss the huge Pez collection, and the Elvis and Marilyn memorabilia lining the walls. I will miss all of the laughs. It may seem like a sad end. However, an ending is really just a beginning, and I hope the whole crew finds a great new beginning. Thanks to each and every one of you for all the years of great food and friendship.

I encourage you, as I always do, to support our local businesses. Keep your dollars here at home so that our businesses can stay open, here, at home.

Hop to it!