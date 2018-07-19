Honor heritage on Memorial Day

Dear Editor,

Will someone please tell me what is actually going on here?

There seems to be a feeling, or thought, that this “council,” supposedly composed of citizens of Newcastle, have the right and/or power to totally dictate where our tax dollars are going, and will go.

We have, if I got the article correct, employees that we pay, who were telling us whom will be sponsored by us and from whom our money would and will be spent on, to further prevent the event even happening.

But why not all of them, if it’s for the community? I’m thinking our heritage would fit the bill for total backing, which also brings tourist dollars in. It’s also not our fault that the chosen venue didn’t “pan out” for the event, but they should have know that at the onset of the thought anyway!

My feeling is that they forgot where they come from, and who got them to this point in our collective history.

Have we all forgotten about the overlooked, paid holiday— which they take off— called Memorial Day? It has slowly turned into a date when they seem to “cringe” every time it comes around. This year it turned into a disgrace of great magnitude! The city couldn’t even find the time to mow the cemetery?

Our very existence was ensured by those we honored up there. There seems to be some sort of embarrassment amongst them to show their faces at any event to honor those who served this nation. People who traveled great distance to honor their family members were disgusted and disappointed, and some were outraged at the condition of the cemetery this year. I know these things to be true because some of them stated their disgust to me.

The V.F.W., along with the support organizations of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary did what civic groups were founded, and chartered to do, with help from the usual small, but dedicated citizen groups of volunteers, performed our combined ritual honoring our predecessors.

I did not see even one of these “community leaders” there to honor those who have since passed. Maybe it’s time for the rest of this community to remind them.

—John R. Larsen

Commander, V.F.W. Post #2516