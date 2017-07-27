Honor camp inmates lend a hand

Bri Brasher NLJ Reporter

Giving back to society and serving the public drives the work of the inmates at the Honor Camp. Inmates work in crews to complete work around town whenever the situation will allow. Michael David, Associate Warden at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, explained that the crews are two-fold. He is in charge of a summer crew while Rob Akers, Conservation Camp Program Manager, works with a forestry crew year-round.

“The inmates enjoy the opportunity to give back to society and help them. Our primary job is to serve the public. We strive to do so in a safe and helpful way.”