Homegrown Happiness

Abby Gray

NLJ Correspondent

They say you can’t buy happiness, but with the addition of a farmers markets in Newcastle, you can get pretty close. The markets host a wide range of homegrown goods, from produce to baked treats – and even crafts.

“It’s a service that so many other surrounding communities offer, some of them the same size, some smaller,” said Andrew McKay, the man behind the markets. “If they’re able to support the farmers markets, why not us?”

The markets kicked off on July 20 and will run each Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September, McKay said, unless there is enough interest and produce to keep running until Oct. 11. The markets are held at the railroad park each week, with the exception of the market on Aug. 2, which was held at the Weston County Fair Grounds to coincide with the county fair.