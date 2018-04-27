His blessings are rapidly departing from us

Dear Editor,

My People Are Destroyed For Lack Of Knowledge, as in Hosea 4: 1, 6: Hear the word of the LORD, ye children of Israel: for the LORD hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land. 6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

When the children of Israel, the nation of Israel, came into the promised land they were fresh from their covenant with God at Mt. Sinai, in which covenant they had promised to remember and do and keep God’s law and statutes and judgments, in return for which God would bless them. By the time of Hosea’s prophesy we see that God has a controversy with them because “there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land.” The people are destroyed in accordance with Deuteronomy 28, because they have no more knowledge of the Law of God. In 721 B.C. the Nation of Israel was conquered and carried off into the Assyrian captivity, the final result of God’s anger with them for abandoning their covenant with Him.

Early in the 17th century, let’s say about 1620 AD, some 2,340 years later, the descendants of those same Israelites began to migrate to and establish a new nation on the eastern shores of North America.

According to the Mayflower Compact their purposes were “. . . for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith . . . “ These people were the children of the Protestant Reformation, a movement or turning back to God from what they perceived as the anti-Christ catholic church. Their generation had turned back to God, their handbook was the Bible, and their intent was to establish truth, mercy, and the knowledge of God in their society. God was recovering His people.

As they struggled and worked to build a viable culture and society based on God’s laws, God blessed them. The new nation grew and prospered and became known as a Christian nation, and God blessed them more than any nation of people in the history of the world.

But, alas, just as the Israel people of old took their blessings for granted and wallowed in their debaucheries, so has this new nation gradually done the same. The Bible, which was once the basic textbook of education, has now been banned from the schools, and the schools themselves have become a world-class laughingstock. Prayers to God for His mercy and blessing are now mostly banned from public functions, and absolutely forbidden in schools.

As we have forgotten God has God forgotten our children? The nation has forgotten its heritage and embraced such false concepts as egalitarianism. Illegal aliens are permitted to run wild and even allowed to vote and have a say in important matters facing the nation. The Constitution has become “a scrap of paper” and the God given rights of the people are trampled underfoot.

And the blessings of God are rapidly departing from us.

Once again the Lord has a controversy with the inhabitants of the land. If we had a prophet like Hosea he could truly say to us, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” and “thou has forgotten the law of thy God.”

Who can stand in the face of a controversy with God? No one, that’s who!

Our only recourse is II Chronicles 7:14:

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Will you do it? Will we do it?

—John Buehler