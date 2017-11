Dispatcher turned IT expert Sherie Hilgenkamp was recently recognized for her work at the Weston County Detention Center when she received the Association of Police and Communication Officer’s 2017 Information Technologist of the Year award.

Part of the staff at the Newcastle Police Department since 2011, Hilgenkamp has worked as a telecommunicator and, more recently, the department’s primary IT person. Her supervisor Melissa Stubbs nominated her for the award.