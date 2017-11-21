High schools start students 4 vets program

High school students from both Upton and Newcastle have embarked on a new program to connect with veterans and widows of veterans through service projects. Both Weston County high schools are participating in the Students 4 Vets program, in conjunction with the American Legion George Monroe Post No. 3 in Newcastle.

Local veterans reached out to NHS, asking if there was a way the groups could work together, and Principal Tracy Ragland promptly said yes to working with the estimated 600 veterans in Weston County.