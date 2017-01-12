Her Honor

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 12th, 2017

abPiana2

City’s first woman mayor sworn in

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

When Deb Piana was officially sworn into office on January 3, she became the first female mayor in the history of Newcastle.

She was surprised it had taken so long for a woman to fill the seat.

“I am really surprised it took that long for a female to become mayor. There have been ladies in the past on the council that I thought would have done great,” revealed Piana, who was elected in November after she qualified to run in the general election through a write-in campaign in the August primary.

It wasn’t a desire to achieve a historic first that motivated the political newcomer to quickly put together a campaign and prevail over a seated member of the city council in less than three months time. Piana told the News Letter Journal that she had not originally planned on running for the office, but after the write-ins were counted she decided to move forward into the general election.

Posted in News Tags:
«
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Twitter Delicious Facebook Digg Stumbleupon Favorites More
RSS FeedSubscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!Follow Us on Twitter!
Powered by WordPress | Designed by: All Premium Themes Online. | Thanks to Top Bank Free Premium WordPress Themes, wordpress themes 2012 and Premium Themes