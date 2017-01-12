City’s first woman mayor sworn in
Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
When Deb Piana was officially sworn into office on January 3, she became the first female mayor in the history of Newcastle.
She was surprised it had taken so long for a woman to fill the seat.
“I am really surprised it took that long for a female to become mayor. There have been ladies in the past on the council that I thought would have done great,” revealed Piana, who was elected in November after she qualified to run in the general election through a write-in campaign in the August primary.
It wasn’t a desire to achieve a historic first that motivated the political newcomer to quickly put together a campaign and prevail over a seated member of the city council in less than three months time. Piana told the News Letter Journal that she had not originally planned on running for the office, but after the write-ins were counted she decided to move forward into the general election.