Sept. 6, 1922–Aug. 16, 2018

Helen Louise Daly Wright, 95 years, 11months, passed away on Aug. 16, 2018, at her home on the family ranch south of Newcastle, Wyo.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Newcastle, with Micah Popma officiating. Burial will follow at the Newcastle Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Worden Funeral Home in Newcastle.

Helen was born Sept. 6, 1922, in Springfield, Ill., to James Hyde and Meta Rose (Sembell) Daly of Gillette, Wyo. Mrs. Daly had returned to her home for the birth of her first child.

In 1923 the young family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where Helen’s younger brother, James Roland, was born in 1924. In 1925, the Dalys returned to the ranch in Campbell County. Helen’s much beloved grandparents were Campbell County pioneers John Thomas Daly and Lenor Jane (Mudge) Daly. Mr. Daly had opened a general store in August 1891 when the first lots in Gillette were auctioned.

Helen attended kindergarten and second grade in Illinois where she lived with her Grandmother Sembell. Both Helen and Jim attended schools in Gillette, and both graduated from Campbell County High School, Helen in 1940 and Jim the next year.

Helen attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie. At the end of her junior year instead of student teaching she was hired to teach home economics in Greybull, Wyo. At the end of that school year she graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in the spring of 1944. She was then hired to teach English, Speech and Drama at Campbell County High School.

On June 6, 1945, she married Robert Lester (Bob) Wright in Annapolis, Md. Bob had graduated from the United States Naval Academy on that same day. The Wrights lived briefly in Philadelphia and Florida, but World War II came to an end and they returned home to Gillette and the Daly Ranch.

In October 1946, Helen and Bob’s son, Thomas Robert, was born. In 1947 the family purchased the M Bar Ranch, south of Newcastle, from the Thomas and Mead families and moved to Weston County. In 1948 daughter Nancy Margaret was born. Helen lived on the ranch for the rest of her life — more than 70 years.

Helen and Bob were active members of the Weston County community. Both were active Farm Bureau and Wyoming Stock Grower’s members. Weston County CowBelles and Wyoming CattleWomen organizations were important in Helen’s life. Helen was a 70-year member of P.E.O. Chapter X, a 50-year member of Newcastle Twenty-first Century Club, a 64-year member of Order of Eastern Star, 46-year member of Daughters of the Nile and member of First United Methodist Church. She was a charter member of the Flowering Fingers Garden Club. Helen enjoyed the Weston County Fair and spent many years with Jean Franz as superintendents of the flower show and arts and crafts divisions.

Helen and Bob enjoyed international travel and hosting international exchange students at the ranch.

Helen loved flowers in the garden and house plants, especially African violets. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for the ranch workers, family and friends. Her family, neighbors and friends were important parts of her life.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob in 1994; and her brother Jim in January 2017.

She is survived by her son, Tom (Kay) Wright; her daughter, Nancy (Donley) Darnell; her granddaughters, Karine (Brad) West, Ann (Rick) Wehri, all of Newcastle and Megan Darnell of Willow Park, Texas; and her grandchildren, Hailey and Cole Wehri and Jacob, Joshua and Adam West.

Memorials have been established for Friends of the Weston County Fair, Weston County 4-H and Newcastle FFA programs.