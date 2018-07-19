Heavy rains reveal drainage flaws

Dear Editor,

The Newcastle soccer fields are located just west of the Weston County Senior Services (WCSS) building on Birch Street. There is a drainage ditch on the east side of the soccer fields next to the WCSS. A pile of gravel in this ditch blocks the flow of water down the ditch during a heavy rain such as the one on Wednesday night, July 11.

Because of this pile of gravel, the run-off leaves the drainage ditch and erodes gravel from the WCSS parking lot into the street, leaving deep furrows which must be graded out.

I mentioned this to the City Engineer (perhaps the former one?), but nothing was done. If the gravel in the drainage ditch were to be spread further down the ditch, the damage to and repair of the parking lot could be avoided.

I really don’t know if Weston County or the City of Newcastle is responsible for maintenance of the soccer fields and the WCSS parking lot, but this is a problem which could be easily resolved with a little attention.

—Jane Capps