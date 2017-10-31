Health Insurance Open Enrollment Changes

“With health insurance Open Enrollment upon us, I encourage all consumers to make the most informed decisions possible and focus on the coverage options that best suit their financial and health situation” said Wyoming Insurance Commissioner Tom Glause. The cost of insurance depends on family size, income, and location, so it is essential to check the options available. This year, BlueCross BlueShield is the only insurer in Wyoming selling plans on the ACA Marketplace at: www.HealthCare.gov.

Wyoming residents must make 2018 health insurance choices amid a barrage of confusing news and opinions regarding healthcare. To help make the most informed decisions possible, “Consumers should review their coverage. They may find that selecting a different metal plan level is more economic for them,” added Glause.

“Most Wyoming residents who purchase insurance through the ACA Marketplace will have several plan options and, for those who qualify for Advanced Premium Tax Credits (APTC), may find that they don’t have to pay much more for coverage in 2018,” Commissioner Glause stated. He shared these key points:

Those who qualify for APTC will still receive them in 2018, and those who qualify for cost-sharing reductions (CSR) will still receive them. Cost Sharing Reductions are only available to those individuals whose income is below 250% of the federal poverty level (FPL) and purchase a silver plan on the ACA Marketplace.

Even though insurance companies will not receive reimbursements from the federal government for providing CSRs, the insurance companies must still provide the CSRs to low-income individuals and families who qualify.

Those without APTCs are advised to compare the cost of off-Exchange plans also.

Those with APTC may find that Bronze and Gold plans are more affordable than in the past, and they may be less expensive than the Silver plans.

However, because the cost of Silver plans on the Marketplace has increased disproportionately compared to Bronze and Gold plans, a premium subsidy applied to a Bronze plan will stretch further (although cost-sharing will be higher); and a subsidized Gold plan may not cost much more than a subsidized Silver (and cost-sharing will be lower).

Compare all costs, not just the premiums.

Look at deductibles, co-insurance, co-pays and maximum out of pocket amounts to determine the total cost of a plan, based on your health and anticipated use of services.

Individuals who purchase plans through the Marketplace will be able to calculate their estimated APTC at www.healthcare.gov.

Make sure your preferred providers and medications are covered by the specific plan you are considering. Licensed Agents and Brokers, ACA Navigators and Assistors, and Department of Insurance staff can help with this.

Don’t wait until the last minute – start now. Open Enrollment is just six weeks – November 1 – December 15.

New plans must be purchased by December 15 to have coverage beginning January 1, 2018, and to avoid having a tax penalty. Look at your options, ask questions, choose a plan, complete an application and (if applicable) update financial and household information on the website at www.healthcare.gov as soon as possible to avoid encountering a bottleneck as Open Enrollment comes to a close on December 15.

Sources of assistance, Information, and Resources:

Brokers and agents: Consumers can also contact insurers directly to ask questions about covered services, providers, medications, and cost-sharing or to purchase unsubsidized plans.

Marketplace Navigator or Assister can be reached by contacting Wyoming 2-1-1.

Wyoming Department of Insurance: A consumer representative is available to answer questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by dialing 1-800-438-5768 or (307) 777-7401.