Health insurance for county employees unchanged

With the future of healthcare in America uncertain and revenue worries throughout Wyoming continuing into 2017, the Weston County Commissioners discussed the future of county employee insurance moving into the next fiscal year at their April 4 meeting.

Deputy County Clerk Shawnda Morrison reported that the county will save some money this year if they opt to not make any changes because premiums from Blue Cross Blue Shield decreased for the county. She explained that a single premium will drop from $738 to $709, and said that amounts to roughly $22,000 in savings for the county.