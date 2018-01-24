April 4, 1926–Jan. 15, 2018

Hazel E. Baker, 91, passed away on Jan. 15, 2018, after a long struggle with cancer.

Hazel was born April 4, 1926, in Essex, England, to Herbert and Isabel Mills.

She married Floyd Petty and came to the United States in 1946 as a GI Bride. They lived and worked in California and Igloo, S.D., where she worked at the munitions plant. They settled in Newcastle, Wyo., until Floyd passed away.

When Hazel moved to Wyoming she fell in love with the wide-open spaces, the animals, and the people. She loved Wyoming all the way to the end.

Hazel met the love of her life, Bill Baker, in 1969 and they married Nov. 1, 1969. They spent almost every day of their 48 years of marriage together. If you saw one, the other was not far behind.

She loved bowling, knitting and crocheting, dancing, gardening and flowers, gambling and life itself. Hazel would do anything for her loved ones. She made everyone in the family a hand-crocheted afghan. She was strong in heart, mind and spirit.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Isabel; father, Herbert; brother, Charlie Mills; and step-daughter, Eva Jones.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Bill Baker of Upton, Wyo.; son, Norman (Julia) Mills; step-daughters, Beth (Alan) Golden, Jojo Dockter, and Meme (James) Fisher; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Mervyn, Hazel, George, Joshua, Jessica, Cami, Tod, Nikki, Becky, Gavriela, Lindsay, and Kelley; 28 great-grandkids; and five great-great-grandkids. All of whom she loved dearly.

She will be missed by all of her loved ones including family and so many friends. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

If you wish to make a remembrance, a suggestion would be to donate to the Osage Ambulance in Osage.

Her passing has left a giant hole in this world.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.