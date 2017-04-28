Have truck, will travel

Desire for winter work spawns propane biz

Newcastle native Mike Smith was kept plenty busy by his reclamation work in the nicer months of the year, but he began looking a couple of years ago for another business venture to pursue in the winter months. He believed Weston County could use another option for propane delivery service, and decided that would be the perfect complement to the reclamation work he did in the summer.

“A friend had a propane truck, and I asked him if I could buy the truck to start a business,” recalled Smith, who opened Rocky Mountain Propane in 2015 when he decided there was a business opportunity in providing competitive prices to propane users.