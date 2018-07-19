Hard to find a more inclusive term than ‘cowboy’

The University of Wyoming has announced their new campaign to try to encourage and recruit out-of-state students to enroll, and the slogan is “The world needs more cowboys.”

In my opinion, this slogan is brilliant in its simplicity because within that statement, the idea of integrity, resilience, vitality and work ethic is conveyed.

Yet, some faculty at UW have taken offense to the slogan claiming it is racist, sexist and “counterproductive to the goal of recruiting more out-of-state students.”

Associate professor Christine Porter has been adamant in her stance that the statement will impact the university’s goal adversely. She stated that she “[cares] about us not embarrassing ourselves as an institution across the nation. However proud this state is of our cowboy tradition, it just does not translate outside the Rocky Mountain West.”

How can being proud to be a cowboy be embarrassing?

Obviously Porter is an educated woman, given her position at the university, and she claims to be aware of the history surrounding the cowboy in the American west. However, I wonder if she truly comprehends the meaning of what it is to be a cowboy?

To claim that the word ‘cowboy’ is racist is just plain ignorant.

We learned how to be cowboys from the Mexican Vaqueros. They brought us horses, chaps, lariats, spurs, bandanas, jerky and much more.

African Americans moved west to be cowboys after the Civil War because they were seeking to escape the persecution they faced in the south. On cattle drives and on the open range, they found acceptance in an incredible diverse group of people.

By the same token, regarding the idea of a cowboy as sexist also indicates a lack of understanding of the term.

Porter says that ‘cowboy’ inherently excludes women because it contains the word ‘boy.’ By that reasoning ‘woman,’ ‘female,’ ‘person’ and ‘human’ are sexist terms because each technically has a masculine suffix.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of investigation into the past to find women who paved the way in breaking down stereotypes and bursting through the glass ceiling of female oppression by working side-by-side with men. These cowgirls took on the duties of their male counterparts, and proved that women were able and willing to be more than what society believed they could be.

I also feel that Porter is short-sighted in her view that what it means to be a cowboy is only known in the Rocky Mountain West. Cowboys can be found all over this country, and most people know that the meaning of who a cowboy is goes far beyond a description of the job.

Being a cowboy is not something you do, it’s something you are. The title embodies strength and integrity. It is an attitude that one possesses, and describes a person who has certain inherent qualities. Cowboys are honest and dependable. They possess an incredible work ethic. They are resilient with a whole lot of grit. They are innovative, determined and self-reliant.

As far as I can see, those are all qualities that any university would be proud to instill in their students, and that any young person would strive to acquire.

As far as Porter and other faculty objecting to the slogan because it would not appeal to people out of this region, studies were actually conducted to test that theory. What the studies found, in a nutshell, was that after hearing the slogan and viewing the video created to go along with it, every demographic – males, females and minorities – showed an increased interest in attending UW. Not only that, but 68 percent of the respondents, which includes 56 percent of an ethnic minority population, indicated that the video changed their perception of cowboys. With numbers like that, how can anyone continue to claim that the campaign built around the slogan will negatively affect the university’s ability to recruit out-of-state students, or that it is exclusive to minorities and women?

And when it gets right down to it, what should be truly offensive to a UW professor – and anyone else for that matter – is that the university paid a Colorado firm half a million dollars to come up with a slogan that already belongs to Oklahoma State University— rather than utilizing professors and students majoring in marketing to develop the new campaign!

I’m glad the university stuck to its guns and is running the campaign with the slogan, because in today’s society, the world definitely needs more cowboys.