Hard choices

Legislators lay out budget cuts

The 64th Wyoming Legislature wrapped up their 2017 General Session on March 3 after 37 business days in Cheyenne. The two houses saw a total of 485 bills and resolutions numbered for introduction, and a total 147 budget amendments were made.

On March 13, Weston County’s quartet of local legislators attended a luncheon hosted by the Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce to share the highs and lows of this year’s session. All four expressed that tension had been high this year, particularly between the leadership in the House and Senate, but the end result was a balanced budget and a number of bills passed that lawmakers believe will benefit the Wyoming people.

This session saw a major focus on the budget due to revenue shortfalls across the state, and a number of cuts were made to the budget, which House District 1 Representative Tyler Lindholm admitted does not usually happen in a non-budget session, when it is more likely that additional money will be appropriated in a supplemental budget. In order to tackle the budget shortfall senators and representatives alike explored avenues to increase revenue across the state, identify areas to make cuts, and find ways to stimulate economic growth throughout Wyoming.