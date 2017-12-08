Happy to be of service

Doctors Kristine and Seth Rhoades, owners of Black Hills Dental, laugh after placing the winning bid on one of the many wreaths they purchased at last week’s Festival of Trees. Pinnacle Bank’s event capped off a day full of open houses and activities provided by local businesses, and downtown Newcastle bustled throughout the day. The Lighted Parade the following evening produced the same result, and we thank our businesses, not only for the generous donations and gifts they provided to so many, but also for giving us these opportunities to celebrate together as a community. They have proven once again that our local merchants are truly the heart of our small town. (Andy McKay/NLJ)