Half of Badger Creek Fire soil unaffected

By Daniel Bendtsen

Laramie Boomerang

Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — More than half of the ground cover in the area of the Badger Creek Fire was essentially unaffected by the blaze that swept across a section of Medicine Bow National Forest in mid-July.

When ground soils are highly burnt during a forest fire, it can exacerbate flooding and erosion during summer storms.

However, the U.S. Forest Service team that analyzed the aftermath of Badger Creek found only 10 percent of the ground floor on the 20,302 acres analyzed suffered burns at “high” levels — levels in that the ground floor is entirely consumed and susceptible to erosion.

The most severely burnt soil is located at the southwest end of the Badger Creek Fire area, where the landscape is relatively flat.

Dave Gloss, who led the wildfire’s Burned Area Emergency Response team, said the high risk of erosion and flooding is greatest in the fire’s eastern half, where the soil is more stable but where steeper slopes also abruptly drop down to the Laramie River.

Gloss said the greatest risk of flooding will come not during future years’ spring runoffs, but in the “high-intensity, short-duration thunderstorms” in the next few months.

During some severe thunderstorms, some stream flow could double in volume in the fire’s wake.

The fire is unlikely to affect the volume of water in the Laramie River, but it’s likely there will be ash and increased turbidity for about three years.

Gloss said grass has already started growing in even the most severely burned areas of the fired, and he said the Badger Creek area still has ample “seed source” and strong root structures that should allow for quick recovery of the vegetation.

Gloss expects the hydrological conditions of Badger Creek to recover in 3-5 years.

The fire began June 10 and was likely human-caused, though the fire’s source is still under investigation.

Within 72 hours of ignition, the fire spread to more than 11,000 acres. State fire managers said wildfire fuel breaks — created with tree thinning projects more than six years ago — spared hundreds of homes from the blaze.

“With the fuel breaks, firefighters had enough of a buffer to safely direct retardant drops from air tankers,” Reed Oldenburg, fuels mitigation coordinator for Wyoming State Forestry Division, says in a Thursday press release.

“The fire never did get established within or across the fuel treatments.”