Guest View: Standing their ground

By Jim Magagna, Executive VP, Wyoming Stockgrowers Assoc.

With the conclusion of the 2018 Session of the Wyoming Legislature, I have completed my 20th year of representing the Wyoming Stock Growers Association as a lobbyist.

The 2018 Session stands in my mind as unique in several ways. In my view, the collegiality that has been a hallmark of Wyoming’s legislature has significantly diminished. The fundamental philosophical difference between the House and Senate regarding spending and funding were unprecedented in my experience. The traditional differences between our two political parties seem to have been overshadowed by the divisiveness within the majority party. The title of one bill that passed in this Session, “Stand Your Ground,” just might be an appropriate label for the entire Session.

I suggest that there are several factors that have combined to create the current atmosphere. The challenging budget situation is only one such factor. In addition, the legislature has experienced a large turnover in membership in the past two years—one-half of the House and six members of the Senate. Thus, the personal relationships and respect that derive from long associations is lacking. In addition, the body is lacking the decorum and solemnity that comes from meeting in the State Capitol.

My point in offering these observations is not to criticize. It is to encourage and foster a return to the Wyoming Way— a way based on the Code of the West. Diversity of philosophy and priorities should be welcomed. It cannot be expected that there will always be full agreement. At the same time it is essential that all members of the body be committed to seeking that point of common ground that best serves the citizens of Wyoming.

Much of the formation of the next Wyoming legislature rests in the hands of the voters. As citizens visit with candidates for the legislature, there are two questions that we should be asking. What is the candidate’s position on those issues that are most important to us? Is the candidate committed to and capable of working to build a team that functions efficiently and effectively on behalf of all of the citizens of our great state?

Thank you to each Senator and Representative for your dedication and service this year!