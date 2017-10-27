Gualtieri Auctions Treasured Mounts

The Pizza Barn is offering Joe’s Gualtieri’s well-known wildlife mount collection in “The Auction of all Auctions,” beginning at 6 p.m. October 27 through November 2. The mounts are currently featured in an online public auction, but residents are encouraged to visit the restaurant to take a last look at the trophies that adorned the wall of the establishment for so many years.

People are especially welcome to visit the Pizza Barn and view the impressive collection in person on October 28-29 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., when the business will kick off the auction with meal specials and a full slate of activities for those who stop by to bid farewell to a collection that was the envy of outdoorsmen who stopped by the restaurant when they visited the area.