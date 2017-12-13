Growing pains

A young and inexperienced Lady Dogie basketball team got their 2017-18 year underway last Saturday against the much more seasoned Lady Wildcats of Custer, and it didn’t take long for greenness to show itself for Newcastle.

“It was a disappointing game in that I don’t think we played as well as we could have, but then again, we need to be realistic about where we’re at,” head coach Tyler Bartlett admitted. “We had a little talk after the game and came to realize we had Lexus [Voelker] who had started two varsity games and Sarah [Henkle] who had started three, and then Makenzie [Wagoner] and Lauren [Lacey] who had just a little bit of time at the end.”