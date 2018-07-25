Groups campaign against Evanston immigration center

By Shane Sanderson

Casper Star-Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — A coalition of groups is campaigning to keep the federal government from building an immigration detention center in Uinta County.

Several events, dubbed Fiestas de Familias, have been held across the state throughout the summer. They seek to celebrate families and bring together opponents of the yet-to-be-constructed federal detention center, an American Civil Liberties Union spokeswoman said.

More events are scheduled for this week in Laramie, Gillette, Cheyenne and Evanston.

The ACLU and Juntos, a nonprofit activist group advocating for Latino immigrants, are hosting the events as part of the #WyoSayNo coalition.

“Our communities need all of us,” said Sabrina King, ACLU of Wyoming policy director. “I think we all agree that (the system) is broken.”

The facility would hold people in civil detention while they await deportation proceedings. It would not be used to hold people for felony convictions and would thus not technically be a prison.

A private prison contractor would build the facility for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency that has been the target of nationwide protests in opposition to a family separation policy enacted by the Trump administration and then ostensibly rescinded earlier this year by an executive order.

The coalition formed in response to plans born of a private prison company’s proposal to build the facility. In response to the proposal, both the Uinta County Commissioners and the Evanston City Council passed resolutions voicing support for the proposed detention facility last summer.

Critics say the company pitching the facility has a troubled record. The company has been sued, with plaintiffs alleging racial discrimination inside a Riverton career training program. Two guards in a Texas facility under the same company’s purview were convicted of crimes that took place in the facility. A New Mexico detention facility fell short of federal standards by misusing solitary confinement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspectors found.

Proponents of the facility have said that the area is in desperate need of employers and the facility will create jobs for Uinta County. The facility would likely create between 170 and 200 jobs, and 80 percent of those would be filled locally, a company spokesperson said. A land-lease and tax payments associated with the facility would likewise funnel money to the county.

The company pitching the facility, Management and Training Corporation, of Utah, will still need to go through a federal approval process before it receives the goahead to construct the facility.

The Uinta County Clerk said Tuesday the process remains stalled while the company awaits ICE’s formal request for a proposal to build the prison. An ICE spokesman did not respond to a Tuesday emailed request for comment.

An event was scheduled for Tuesday evening in Riverton, to be followed by events Saturday in Laramie and Gillette, Aug. 3 in Cheyenne and Aug. 19 in Evanston.