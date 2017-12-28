Gridders define Dogie pride

A season that began with a little uncertainty due to the roster being made up of mostly young and inexperienced players developed into one in which the Dogies rallied around a small contingent of veteran upperclassmen who led them to a first round playoff berth this fall, and their ability to succeed where others thought they would fail cemented “Never Say Die Dogies” as the battle cry of this era of Newcastle High School football.

The Dogies blasted out of the gate with a 42-0 routing of their interstate rival, the Custer Wildcats, in their zero week game.

Senior Lyle Whitney was the go-to guy for the squad, punching in four touchdowns on offense and intercepting the ball for a pick-six on defense as well. Senior teammate Cam Quigley added the other touchdown on the night, and the senior duo would go on to provide a solid 1-2 punch for the Dogies throughout the season.