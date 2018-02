Dear Editor,

I tried contacting the Humane Society a couple of days ago. I got an answering machine, and still nobody has responded to my message.

This is not the first time this has happened, and I know of other people that have also had this problem.

I am concerned for the animals. How can they be placed in homes if nobody from the shelter calls you back?

I think the person in charge there should be removed from this responsibility if they can’t even return a call.

—Darren Gray